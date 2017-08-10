Quant funds struggle as edge providers sleep easy in index funds

Quant fund managers are struggling to keep pace with other hedge funds and market indexes as the low volatility environment evaporates their expected edge.

In a widely distributed letter posted earlier this summer, quant fund guru Neal Berger linked the issue to increased competition and the large-scale move by "edge providers" into passive index funds.

Berger on quantland: "We have a condition amongst the traditional quantitative strategies whereby we have robots trading against robots. Without a steady source of 'edge providers', these 'edge demanders' are just trading money back and forth with each other. We believe increased quantitative trading coupled with passive indexation by retail, and, low levels of realized and implied volatility may be creating a feedback loop that has caused unusual price movements in a variety of securities that have challenged trading oriented strategies."

