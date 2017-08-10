Uber launches in-app messaging for riders and drivers

Uber (Private:UBER) launches a new in-app messaging feature where riders can contact and chat with a driver while waiting for a ride.

Riders can clarify the pickup location or provide any other pertinent information.

The app will read the message aloud to the driver to prevent distracted driving and the driver can easily confirm by tapping on an icon.

Previously, riders and drivers in the US were able to text through their phones with Uber providing a layer of anonymity by showing a random phone number. But that tech isn’t available globally.

The app change follows several adjustments to the driver and rider experiences as Uber tries to retain drivers, fight off competition from Lyft, fight a legal battle against Waymo, and works to restaff its C-suite.

Previously: Uber's Hong Kong business stalling due to taxi pressure (Aug. 9)