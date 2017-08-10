ADP CEO Rodriguez: Ackman reminds of 'spoiled brat'

Punching back at Bill Ackman -- who this month has tried to engineer an ouster at the top of ADP (ADP -0.5% ) -- the company's chief executive, Carlos Rodriguez, says the Pershing Square investor's proxy deadline push reminds him of a "spoiled brat in school asking the teacher for an extension for their homework."

Speaking on CNBC, Rodriguez said Ackman doesn't know what he's talking about with the company and had said that he would "embarrass and humiliate me."

He also threw shade on Ackman's record with a similar battle at JCPenney, saying it would "probably make us think twice" about listening to him.

"ADP is a dividend aristocrat," Rodriguez notes, having paid for 42 years. "If Ackman leaves us alone and we get to 50 years," ADP would join a very select group, he says.

Last Friday, it was revealed that Ackman and Pershing Square had taken an 8% stake (mainly via derivatives) and was pushing for Rodriguez's ouster and plans to nominate five directors. By Monday he had backed off Rodriguez a bit and planned to nominate three.