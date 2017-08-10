West Virginia allows Rover to resume as permit violations corrected

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP +0.6% ) won permission yesterday to restart construction on two segments of the Rover natural gas pipeline project that West Virginia state regulators had blocked, and company officials say they are optimistic the projects will be finished on time.

State inspectors earlier this year found permit violations that led to erosion control failures that resulted in sediment deposits in creeks and streams, and on July 17 West Virginia's Department of Environmental Protection ordered a halt to construction of the two segments.

ETP execs said in yesterday's earnings conference call that they expect Rover to be in service by the end of November or early December, with full commercial service in January.