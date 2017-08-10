Intel launching processors to combat AMD

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) plans to launch the 12-core Core i9-7920X gaming and PC processor later this month with 14-, 16-, and 18-core models coming in September to compete with AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper launches.

The Core i9-7920X has a $1.2K price tag and will launch August 28, right ahead of the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen Threadripper 1900X set for August 31.

The other models will release September 25.

The 36-thread Corei9-7980XE processor will have the highest price at just under $2K.

Previously: AMD releases two models of anticipated Ryzen Threadripper processors (Aug. 10)