FactSet -2.5% as Pacific Square rings alarm bells

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is off 2.5% after coming into the sights of Pacific Square as a short case.

The firm noted margin pressures from higher costs for collection of data as well as pricing pressure from competitors as headwinds.

Most covering analysts are at Hold on the stock. Late last month, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated its Hold rating and a price target of $163; shares are $158.24 currently.

The company is expected to release its Q4 earnings Sept. 26; in June it beat profit expectations with its Q3 report.