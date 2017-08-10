Kaspersky drops antitrust claim against Microsoft

Kaspersky will withdraw its antitrust complaint against Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in Europe after the company agreed to change anti-virus notifications in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

Kaspersky complained that Windows upgrades disabled its anti-virus software so that users would instead turn to Microsoft’s Windows Defender.

Microsoft admitted that while updates did prompt users to install a new version of third party anti-virus software, the update would disable old versions that weren’t compatible.

The upcoming Windows version will allow notifications from third-party anti-virus apps so that users know as quickly as possible that the product needs updating.

Kaspersky statement: “The company is satisfied with the proposed approach by Microsoft to address the warnings issued by the Federal Antimonopoly Service (NYSEARCA:FAS), and its implementation roadmap.”

