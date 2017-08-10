Primero Mining -40% as production, cash flow plunge

Primero Mining (PPP -40.9% ) plunges after reporting in-line Q2 earnings but a 62% Y/Y drop in revenues.

PPP says Q2 production totaled ~36K gold equiv. oz., down 27% from 49.5K gold equiv. oz. produced in the year-ago quarter; Q2 cash costs were $852 per gold equiv. oz. with all-in sustaining costs of $1,262 per gold oz.

Q2 production at the San Dimas mine in Mexico fell 55% Y/Y to 15,234 gold equiv. oz., hurt by a strike that was not resolved until April and a 13-day suspension of milling activities in June following the failure an anchor block affixed to a cable supporting the tailings pipeline suspension bridge.

PPP says it has received a number of proposals regarding a potential acquisition of San Dimas, but the proposals required a significant revision of the streaming agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM +0.6% ).

Operating cash flow before working capital changes fell to $8.4M from $11.2M at the end of the year-ago quarter.