Goldman adds yacht to portfolio

via Liz Hoffman at the WSJ

A number of revenue-starved banks in the past few years have rushed into the business of lending to their wealthiest clients, with the loans backed by collateral from artwork to wine to yachts.

Goldman (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley, and UBS are among the lenders where this business has been particularly brisk. Overall lending balances at Goldman's private bank have quadrupled since 2012 to $29B. At Morgan Stanley, they're up 420% since then to $74B. This sort of lending is especially profitable for banks as brokers get a smaller cut than they would for, say, trading commissions.

In this case, Goldman lent to William Kallop, who sold his offshore oil business in 2009 for nearly $1B, and turned his attention to other business ventures, and the acquisition of what appears to be as many trophy homes, yachts, and planes as he could lay his hands on.

Goldman became an eager lender, including $32M backed by two yachts - 'Natita' and 'Bad Girl' - at an interest rate of 3% above Libor. Hit by money troubles, Kallop stopped paying late last year, forcing Goldman to file suit to foreclose on the 'Natita.'

Now the owner of the yacht, Goldman has it for sale for $39.9M. The outstanding balance on the loan is about $28M.