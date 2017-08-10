NetEase -8.9% after earnings; CLSA downgrades to Sell

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is 8.9% lower today after its Q2 report featured revenue growth of 47% and adjusted net income that grew 7.8% but missed consensus.

Gross profit grew in online games Y/Y but declined sequentially; meanwhile, e-commerce gross profit fell Y/Y as higher-margin businesses had a smaller revenue contribution.

On the company's earnings call, CEO William Ding noted "Profitability is not a near-term focus" on e-commerce, adding that "our focus is still mainly to grow and market share; we want these two platforms (Kaola and Yanxuan) and our services and products to cover more families and users."

And CLSA downgraded shares to Underperform, pointing to a slowdown in online games (whose revenue fell 12% Q/Q) and e-commerce's drag on the company's margins. The stock's not cheap at a 21 P/E ratio, says analyst Man Ho Lam, who has a price target of $340 -- 7.9% upside from yesterday's close, and now 18.4% upside from today's lower price.