U.S. oil refiners push back on potential economic sanctions against Venezuela

The Trump administration’s move to slap sanctions on eight members of Venezuela’s new legislative assembly brings to 30 the number of government loyalists targeted for human rights abuses, but economic sanctions have yet to materialize amid complaints by the U.S. oil industry that a potential ban on petroleum imports from Venezuela would hurt jobs and drive up gas costs.

Nine U.S. companies including Chevron (CVX +0.1% ), Valero Energy (VLO -1.4% ) and Phillips 66 (PSX -0.6% ) currently process Venezuelan crude in more than 20 U.S. refineries, many of them designed for the type of heavy crude that Venezuela exports, and replacing those supplies would be disruptive and costly.

The oil industry is finding allies in the U.S. Congress, particularly among lawmakers from the Gulf coast states where the refineries are located, but energy analysts are more circumspect about the effect on global markets and prices at the pump.

A recent analysis by Wells Fargo said that one impact would be to raise foreign heavy crude prices by ~$3.50/bbl, but the ban would not affect demand for gasoline or reduce the overall supply of crude on the global market, as Venezuela would redirect its shipments to countries in Asia and elsewhere.