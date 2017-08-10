Long-term pot use linked to increased risk of dying from high blood pressure

A study just published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that people who smoke marijuana have a three-fold higher risk of dying from hypertension that those who never lit up. The data also showed that the risk increases with every year of use.

The study followed 1,213 people who were at least 20 years old who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey which asked them in 2005-2006 whether they had ever used marijuana. The information was merged with 2011 mortality data from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics and adjusted for factors like tobacco smoking, sex, age and ethnicity. The average duration of use was 11.5 years.

The data showed a 3.42x higher mortality risk from high blood pressure than non-users and a 1.04 greater risk for each year of use.

There was no link between pot use and mortality risk from heart or cerebrovascular disease.

Co-lead researcher Barbara Yankey from Georgia State University's School of Public Health says the results are consistent with the known risks of marijuana use since it stimulates the sympathetic nervous system which increases heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen demand.

ETFs: GRX, THW, IXJ, BME, IRY