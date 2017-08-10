WWE +2.7% as subscription video service set to enter China

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 2.7% this morning following news that the WWE Network is headed to China in just over a week.

Working with PPTV, the subscription video-on-demand service will be available in China for the first time Aug. 18. That will make WWE's SummerSlam (set for Aug. 21 in Beijing) available live in Mandarin in time for the event.

Customers will be able to watch via smart TVs, set-top boxes and mobile devices as well as on the Web.