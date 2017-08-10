Agrium slips after Q2 earnings beat but reduced full-year guidance

Agrium (AGU -0.4% ) is slightly lower after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings but lowering the upper end of its full-year earnings guidance range due to an expected weak nitrogen pricing environment and challenging weather.

AGU now sees FY 2017 EPS of $4.75-$5.25 vs. its prior view of $4.75-$5.75 and $4.86 analyst consensus estimate, with H2 earnings expected to have a similar quarterly earnings profile to 2016.

Based on expected utilization rate for nitrogen assets, AGU updates its full-year nitrogen production range to 3.5M-3.6M metric tons; 2017 potash production is seen at 2.5M-2.7M metric tons.

For Q2, AGU says it sold 714K metric tons of wholesale potash at an average price of $210/ton, compared with 697K metric tons at $194/ton a year earlier.