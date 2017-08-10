Tech lunch break: sector down, semiconductors worse

The tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) trades down 1.18% , underperforming the broad market.

Semiconductors lag behind the sector with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 1.96% , pulled down by (AMD -4.3% ) after the concurrent processor announcement with Intel; (ON -3.3% ) thanks to a general pullback; and (NVDA -3.2% ) ahead of today’s aftermarket earnings.

Sector gainers include (ASYS +7.6% ) and (TTGT +5.8% ) after earnings and TechTarget receiving a Stifel upgrade from Hold to Buy.

