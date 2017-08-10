Tech lunch break: sector down, semiconductors worse

The tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) trades down 1.18%, underperforming the broad market.
Semiconductors lag behind the sector with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 1.96%, pulled down by (AMD -4.3%) after the concurrent processor announcement with Intel; (ON -3.3%) thanks to a general pullback; and (NVDA -3.2%) ahead of today’s aftermarket earnings.
Sector gainers include (ASYS +7.6%) and (TTGT +5.8%) after earnings and TechTarget receiving a Stifel upgrade from Hold to Buy.
Previously: AMD releases two models of anticipated Ryzen Threadripper processors (Aug. 10)
Previously: Intel launching processors to combat AMD (Aug. 10)
Previously: TechTarget beats though profits, revenues decline (Aug. 9)
Previously: Amtech beats by $0.31, beats on revenue (Aug. 9)