Goldman weighs in on aerospace/defense stocks

Leidos (LDOS +0.8% ): Upgraded to Buy, with a $68 PT (from $61), thinking the market is underestimating revenue, earnings and cash flow potential in 2018/2019.

Embraer (ERJ -2.8% ): Double-downgraded to Sell from Buy, with a $18 PT, stating margin improvements didn't follow its cost reduction plan.

Esterline (ESL -2.5% ): Cut to Sell from Neutral, with a $75 PT, as margins have been trending lower since it first implemented its operational turnaround plan several quarters ago.