Goldman weighs in on aerospace/defense stocks

Leidos (LDOS +0.8%): Upgraded to Buy, with a $68 PT (from $61), thinking the market is underestimating revenue, earnings and cash flow potential in 2018/2019.
Embraer (ERJ -2.8%): Double-downgraded to Sell from Buy, with a $18 PT, stating margin improvements didn't follow its cost reduction plan.
Esterline (ESL -2.5%): Cut to Sell from Neutral, with a $75 PT, as margins have been trending lower since it first implemented its operational turnaround plan several quarters ago.
Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -0.5%): Raised to Neutral from Sell, and upped PT to $68 from $54, noting that narrowbody demand has remained resilient and is 60% of the company's revenue.