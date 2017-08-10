South Carolina governor lists potential buyers for Santee Cooper utility

South Carolina Gov. McMaster and Santee Cooper say other power companies are considering buying all or part of the state-run utility that could help restart the V.C. Summer nuclear plant expansion abandoned last week after a decade of work.

The governor says his office is talking with Duke Energy (DUK +0.2% ), South Carolina's largest power provider, as well as Southern Co. (SO +0.1% ) and Dominion Energy (D) about buying possibly all of Santee Cooper.

Santee Cooper says it is conducting its own search for a buyer - it has not named names - but only its 45% share of two unfinished reactors at the V.C. Summer site; investor-owned South Carolina Electric & Gas controls the other 55%.