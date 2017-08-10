Chinese app developers file antitrust complaint against Apple

The Wall Street Journal reports that 28 app developers in China have filed an antitrust complaint against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

The complaint accuses Apple of a monopoly for removing apps without explanation and of taking a high percentage of in-app purchase earnings.

Apple says “most submissions in China are reviewed and approved to be on the store within 48 hours, or less” and that developers can ask for a review on a removed app.

Apple struggles in the Chinese market with a fifth place position in smartphone sales. The company recently received criticism for removing VPN apps from its App Store in the region.

Apple shares are down 2.08% .

Previously: Apple call: comments on China slump, Trump factory quote, no iPhone news (Aug. 1)