YogaWorks IPO back on

YogaWorks (Pending:YOGA) is putting its feet back into the IPO water after pulling its initial public debut a month ago.

The company is now suggesting an offering of 7.3M shares in a range of $5.50 to $6.50 per share. Insiders intend to purchase up to $15M worth of the shares. YogaWorks will raise $43.8M at the mid-point of the indicated range.

YogaWorks on its market advantage: "We believe our positioning as a lifestyle brand has resulted in attractive student economics for us. Driven in part by the large number of students that are referred to us by our teachers or existing students, we have been able to achieve a 'lifetime value' per student of more than ten times our marketing cost to acquire a new student."

