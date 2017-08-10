Microsoft and Intel announce new enterprise blockchain technology

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announce Coco Framework, a simplified enterprise blockchain technology.

Coco Framework simplifies the blockchain process, which creates a distributed database for easier access and updates with a lower risk of hacking so that business owners across a variety of industries can utilize the technology.

The Framework builds on the trusted execution environments Software Guard Extensions from Intel and Microsoft’s Windows Virtual Secure Mode.

Coco Framework users can expect transaction speeds exceeding 1.6K transactions per second, data confidentiality, and a comprehensive distributed governance model allowing members to vote on terms and conditions.

