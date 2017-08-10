Thyssenkrupp says it will not be rushed on European steel deal with Tata

ThyssenKrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF -0.3% ) will not be rushed into any deal with Tata Steel to merge their European steel businesses, CFO Guido Kerkhoff says, dimming investor hopes for an agreement following more than a year of talks.

The potential tie-up has been held up largely by the question of who will assume responsibility for Tata Steel's legacy £15B ($19B) U.K. pension scheme; Sky News reported yesterday that Tata Steel was on the verge of detaching its British Steel pension fund from its U.K. operations, a pre-condition for any merger deal.

Shares closed higher by more than 1% in Frankfurt trading after the company posted better than expected FQ3 results, helped by a recent recovery of steel prices; order intake rose 14% Y/Y to €10.7B ($12.6B) and adjusted EBIT surged 41% to €620M.