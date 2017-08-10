Retail sector slides as earnings reports throw a spotlight on weak traffic

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF(NYSEARCA:XRT) is down 2.61% as the sector takes its marching orders from a weak trio of earnings reports in the department store sector (KSS, DDS, M), guidance warnings and analyst caution.

The broad-based declines, centered on traffic and pricing concerns, cover a large number of well-known retailers -- including Target (TGT -3.8% ), Signet Jewelers (SIG -6.9% ), Conn's (CONN -6.6% ), Gap (GPS -3.3% ), Lands' End (LE -5.1% ), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -7.7% ), Sears Holdings (SHLD -10.1% ), Big Lots (BIG -2.8% ), Fred's (FRED -4.2% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -6.2% ) and Guess (GES -3.8% ).

