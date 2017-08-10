Retail sector slides as earnings reports throw a spotlight on weak traffic

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF(NYSEARCA:XRT) is down 2.61% as the sector takes its marching orders from a weak trio of earnings reports in the department store sector (KSS, DDS, M), guidance warnings and analyst caution.
The broad-based declines, centered on traffic and pricing concerns, cover a large number of well-known retailers -- including Target (TGT -3.8%), Signet Jewelers (SIG -6.9%), Conn's (CONN -6.6%), Gap (GPS -3.3%), Lands' End (LE -5.1%), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -7.7%), Sears Holdings (SHLD -10.1%), Big Lots (BIG -2.8%), Fred's (FRED -4.2%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -6.2%) and Guess (GES -3.8%).
ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, IYC, FXD, SCC, UCC, RCD, PEZ, PMR, FTXD, CNDF, JHMC, XD.
