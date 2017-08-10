Uber VP of operations steps down

Uber’s (Private:UBER) original CEO and current VP of operations has resigned.

Ryan Graves sent an email to employees, obtained by Axios, saying that he will step down from his operational role but remain on the board of directors.

Graves wrote, “My hope is that ensuring my transition is known and planned for well before our board’s decision on CEO it will help to make it clear to our team and to our new leader that I will be there to support however I can.”

Uber is seeking a new CEO, and much of the rest of the C-suite, after a wave of problems ranging from a sexual harassment investigation to a lawsuit from Waymo.

