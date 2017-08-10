B.C. government to fight Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain expansion

British Columbia’s provincial government says it will join the legal challenge against Kinder Morgan’s (KMI -1.1% ) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion as it looks for ways to ultimately kill the project.

“Our government made it clear that a seven-fold increase in heavy oil tankers in the Vancouver harbor is not in B.C.'s best interests - not for our economy, our environment, or thousands of existing jobs. We will use all available tools to protect our coastal waters and our province's future," the environment minister says.

The announcement adds to the potential hurdles for the Trans Mountain expansion and raises the potential for a dispute with the federal and Alberta governments, which both maintain B.C. has no right to stop the project.