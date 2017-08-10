Wedbush latest to back Foot Locker

Wedbush is positive on Foot Locker (FL -0.7% ) after talking to Nike management about the company's plan to sell directly on Amazon.com.

"FL is still and will continue to be a strategic account and several of its retail concepts will play into NKE’s direct strategy," notes analyst Christopher Svezia.

"Furthermore, our 8/8 expert call gave us confidence that NKE’s allocation model will still greatly favor FL over Amazon," he adds.

Wedbush trims its price target to $66 from $72.

Shares of Foot Locker are down 30% YTD. A wave of analysts have pitched the case that Foot Locker is oversold.

