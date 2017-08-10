Elliott loses latest court battle against Akzo Nobel

Elliott Management loses another legal challenge to remove Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF, OTCQX:AKZOY) Chairman Antony Burgmans, but the Dutch court's decision signals that the hedge fund could pursue its challenge at a later date.

Elliott, Akzo's largest shareholder with a 9.5% stake, holds Burgmans responsible for the rejection of the takeover proposal from PPG Industries and had petitioned the court to force Akzo to convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Burgmans' dismissal, which the company had refused to do.

The court ruled it could not force the vote on Burgmans' dismissal because Akzo already has scheduled a shareholder meeting for Sept. 8 that will allow investors to hold the board accountable, but it also indicates Elliott could seek the dismissal after the meeting.