Apple comes third in Q2 wearable band shipments

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) fell to third in the Q2 global wearable band market, according to new research from Canalys, with the overall market up 8% on the year to over 9.7M units.

Xiaomi (Private:XI) topped the market with 3.5M units, up around 17%.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) came in second with 3.3M units, a decline of 34%.

Apple rounds out the top three with 2.7M units, compared to 3M shipments in the first two quarters last year.

Canalys expects the smartwatch side of wearable bands to grow in 2H due to cellular-enabled watches such as the rumored Apple Watch. The firm forecasts 12M smartwatch shipments before year’s end.

