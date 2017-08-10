Reuters: BHP in talks with Mitsui, Cobra on Chilean desalination plant

A consortium of Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY) and Grupo Cobra is in exclusive talks with BHP Billiton (BHP -1.1% ) to build an $800M desalination plant at its Spence copper mine in Chile, Reuters reports.

If accurate, the news would mean BHP is advancing the contracting process for a planned $2.5B expansion at the Spence mine, a project that has been on hold for years, the report says.

Northern Chile's Atacama Desert is the most important copper belt in the world but it is one of the world's driest regions; area miners increasingly have looked to the Pacific Ocean for their needs in supplying the water-intensive process of copper mining without coming into conflict with local communities.