Raytheon price target raised at Baird on missile defense sales outlook

Baird analysts say they are optimistic over Raytheon's (RTN -0.6% ) future missile defense sales growth after a meeting with the company's management, prompting them to reiterate their Outperform rating and raise their price target on the shares to $212 from $170.

The price hike reflects "the significant programs wins both domestically and internationally for missile defense and missile systems that puts [the company] in position for favorable organic growth in 2018 and beyond," Baird says.

The firm notes that 42% of RTN's contract backlog is from international customers, the highest percentage among its industry peers, with the company's missile defense systems such as Patriot, THAAD and Radars a major driver of its sales to 80 countries.