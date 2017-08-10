RingCentral gives back some M&A-fueled gains, -3.4%

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) rose 10.4% yesterday on word that it had hired an adviser to gauge takeover interest; it's retrenching today, down 3.4% , as analysts weigh that news.

Baird has downgraded the company to Neutral from Outperform, saying risk/reward is now fair, and given it a $41 price target, implying 9.2% upside from today's lower price.

The firm's William Power thinks the company would draw $44/share as a takeout target, or even up to $50/share.

SunTrust, meanwhile, thinks RingCentral could draw a mid-50s price if it's seen as a productivity platform rather than a business phone system provider. The firm has a Buy rating and $47 price target on the fundamentals. (h/t Bloomberg)