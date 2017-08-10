Live Ventures -4.4% after fiscal Q3 release

Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is off 4.4% after posting the 10-Q filing tied to its quarterly earnings announcement, which it summarized this morning.

Sales more than doubled to a record $41.4M, and gross profit more than tripled to $16.99M.

Net income tumbled Y/Y, though, as the prior year's net income was almost entirely made up of a $12.3M benefit for deferred tax expense. Income before provision for income taxes rose to $3.3M from $1.1M.

Revenue by segment: Retail and online, $19.3M (up 369%); Manufacturing, $21.9M (up 13.8%); Services, $210,889 (down 13.3%).

Cash flow from operations is at $8.8M YTD.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Early fiscal Q3 results

Press Release