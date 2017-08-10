Live Nation sheds earnings gains on report of Amazon ticketing service plan

After vaulting as much as 12.5% today to a 52-week high after a robust earnings report, Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) has shed the bulk of the gains, now up just 1.3% , after Reuters reports Amazon.com (AMZN -2.6% ) is looking to partner with venues on offering its own event ticketing.

Such a move could shake the firm grip that Live Nation's Ticketmaster has on the business.

Amazon sees the market as ripe for attack, Reuters says, with unrest from not only consumers but also venue owners, sports leagues and teams.

Amazon's had conversations about partnering with Ticketmaster, but those talks reportedly stalled over who would control customers' data, sources told Reuters.