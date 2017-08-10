Axios: Benchmark Capital sues former Uber CEO

Axios reports on a new fraud lawsuit filed by Benchmark Capital against former Uber (Private:UBER) CEO Travis Kalanick.

Benchmark has a 10% equity stake in Uber, amounting to around $70B, and led the charge to force Kalanick’s resignation in June.

The fraud suit goes back to a stockholder vote last summer that expanded the Uber board by three members and gave Kalanick the right to appoint those new members.

Kalanick, who had a seat already as CEO, stepped into one of those vacant seats following his resignation.

Benchmark says the firm wouldn’t have voted for the expansion if it had known about Kalanick’s “gross mismanagement and other misconduct at Uber” and that the former leader hasn’t upheld his written pledge to keep those seats independent and subject to the entire board’s approval.

Benchmark wants the court to invalidate the expansion vote, which would remove Kalanick from the board, and in the meantime wants him banned from participating in board activities such as the CEO search.

Rumors suggest that Kalanick has used his board seat as a way to find his way back to the top spot of the company.

