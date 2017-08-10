Euronav warns of deep dividend cut amid wave of tanker newbuilds

Euronav (EURN -1.3% ) warns it may suspend dividend payments following the company's latest quarterly loss and amid an outlook for a weak tanker market.

CEO Paddy Rodgers says the top challenge for the tanker market is the concentration of deliveries of newbuilds in both the VLCC and suezmax sectors over the next 18 months, which is pressuring the freight rate market.

"The duration of the challenging freight rate environment will be entirely dependent on the number of additional orders to build new ships that are not needed by the market," the CEO says.

The delivery schedule of the current global tanker order book likely will continue to weigh on the freight market, with 28 VLCCs and 23 suezmaxes due for delivery in H2 2017.