Snap -6% as Q2 loss, revenues disappoint Street (updated)

Snap (SNAP +1% ) has tumbled 6% in volatile trade after hours after its Q2 report came up short of expectations on top and bottom lines

Net loss widened to $443.1M from a year-ago $115.9M. Revenues rose 153% to $181.7M, short of expectations for $186.5M.

EBITDA came to -$194M vs. an expected -$185.4M.

Operational metrics looked better than financials: Daily active users rose to a relatively healthy 173M from last year's 143M, up 21% Y/Y and up 7.3M (4%) from the previous quarter.

Average revenue per user came in at $1.05, over the psychological barrier of $1.00 and more than double a year ago ($0.50). It rose 16% Q/Q from Q1's $0.90.

Capex was $19.4M vs. a year-ago $16.4M.

Free cash flow was -$228.94M. Cash, equivalents and marketable securities stood at $2.8B.

Updated 4:38 p.m.: SNAP is now off 14.1% , quoting at $11.83 vs. its IPO price of $17.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release