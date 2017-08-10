GeoPark, Wintershall strike oil in Argentina

Latin America-focused GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) subsidiary Wintershall say they have discovered a new oilfield in Argentina's Neuquen Basin.

GPRK says the partners drilled and completed the Rio Grande Oeste 1 exploration well on CN-V block in the Neuquen basin to a total depth of 5,500 ft. and identified 15 potential reservoir sands with a potential net pay of 400 ft.

GPRK says the discovery de-risks other light oil prospects on the block and that further upside could exist in the developing Vaca Muerta unconventional play.