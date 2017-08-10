FDA on board with design of late-stage study of Chiasma's Mycapssa for acromegaly

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) announces that the FDA has agreed on the design of a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing Mycapssa (octreotide) for the maintenance treatment of acromegaly.

The nine-month study, called OPTIMAL, will randomize 50 adult patients. The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who maintain the biochemical response compared to placebo at month 9 as measured by the average of the last two IGF-1 levels.

IGF-1 is an insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1), a liver protein stimulated by excess growth hormone. Top-line data should be available by the end of 2019.