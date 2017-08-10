The Trade Desk +8.3% on heavy Q2 beat, raised guidance

The Trade Desk (TTD -7.3% ) has leapt 8.3% after hours, erasing today's losses, after Q2 earnings beat on top and bottom lines and it boosted full-year expectations.

The company continues to "see momentum as ad dollars shift to programmatic," leading it to expect higher revenues for the rest of the year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $25.3M was well ahead of expectations for $15.3M.

Without giving figures, it said native spend in Q2 surpassed all native spend for 2016 (launched in Q2 2016). Mobile In-App grew 87% Y/Y; Mobile Video was up 171%, and Connected TV up 167%.

Customer retention was over 95% for the 15th straight quarter, it notes.

It's guiding to Q3 revenues of $76M (above consensus for $74.1M) and EBITDA of $21M (vs. expected $21.2M).

For the full year it's raising revenue guidance to $303M from $291M (above consensus for $294.3M), and boosting EBITDA expectations to $88M from $78M (vs. an expected $79.8M).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m.

