Holly Energy Partners buys Utah pipeline interests from Plains for $250M

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) agrees to acquire a 50% interest in the Frontier Aspen Pipeline and a 75% interest in the Salt Lake City Pipeline from Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) for $250M; HEP already had owned 50% of Frontier Aspen and 25% of SLC.

The Frontier Aspen Pipeline is a 289-mile pipeline from Casper, Wyo., to Frontier Station, Utah, that supplies crude oil to Salt Lake City area refiners, and the Salt Lake City Pipeline is a 95-mile pipeline that transports crude oil into the Salt Lake City area from the Utah terminal of the Frontier Pipeline and from Wahsatch station.

HEP expects the acquired stakes to generate ~$23M in annual EBITDA.