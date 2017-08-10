FDA wants long-term safety data on TherapeuticsMD's TX-004HR, meeting set for November 3 to determine if data sufficient to resolve CRL; shares down 7% after hours

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) is down 7% after hours on average volume in response to its announced timeline for (hopefully) resolving the CRL it received in May related to its marketing application seeking approval for TX-004HR (estradiol vaginal softgel capsule) for the treatment of women with moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during intercourse (dyspareunia). The CRL cited the need for long-term safety data beyond the 12 weeks in the REJOICE study.

The company submitted additional safety data to the agency on July 5. It recently received a letter from the review team saying the initial review was completed and requested the information be submitted to the NDA on or before September 18, including the safety data from the large observational study of long-term real-world users of vaginal estrogens (study is pending publication).

The FDA says its needs ~six weeks to review the data and has requested a November 3 meeting to discuss the outcome of the review. If the data are sufficient to address the CRL, the company plans to promptly refile the NDA.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the situation.

