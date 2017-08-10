Real estate highlights News Corp. report

News Corp. (NWS -3.8% , NWSA -3.5% ) is flat in heavy postmarket trading after the company posted fiscal Q4 earnings where it beat profit expectations but saw revenue decline everywhere but in real estate services.

Revenues fell for the quarter (-6.7%) and the fiscal year (-1.8%), but Q4 profits beat the Street.

Loss from continuing operations hit $424M, vs. a year-ago gain of $114M, mainly due to a $464M charge tied to a write-down of fixed assets at UK newspapers.

Real estate was again a bright spot, proving the only segment that grew revenues from the prior year.

Total Segment EBITDA in Q4 was $215M, down 40% Y/Y.

Revenue by segment: News and information services, $1.28B (down 10%); Book publishing, $407M (down 6%); Digital real estate services, $251M (up 10%); Cable network programming, $140M (down 5%).

EBITDA by segment: News and information services, $103M (down 36%); Book publishing, $39M (down 22%); Digital real estate services, $87M (down 50%); Cable network programming, $24M (up 4%).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

