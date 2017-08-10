Stock selloff picks up speed in third straight decline

All three of the major stock market indexes fell for a third straight session for the first time since April amid continued heated rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korea.

Pres. Trump doubled down this afternoon on his earlier "fire and fury" warning to North Korea, saying his earlier statement may not have been tough enough; stocks followed by sinking to their lows of the day.

Tech stocks (-2.2%) led the retreat, sending the tech-heavy Nasdaq (-2.1%) and the S&P 500 (-1.5%) below their 50-day MAs for the first time in a month; the Dow fell 0.9%.

The financial sector (-1.8%) also underperformed the broader market, as did the consumer discretionary group (-1.5%), which was hurt by retailers as shown by the 3.1% plunge in the SPDR Retail ETF.

In total, 10 of the 11 S&P sectors settled in the red, with utilities (+0.3%) the only gainer.

The U.S. Treasury market rallied, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding 3 bps to 2.21%.

U.S. crude oil tumbled 2% to $48.59/bbl, failing to hold above $50 as a report from OPEC showed crude production among the group’s members rose in July.