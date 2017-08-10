Bloomberg: NRG Energy renewable asset sale attracts several suitors

At least seven companies are considering purchases of renewable energy assets from NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Bloomberg reports.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Blackstone (NYSE:BX), KKR, Borealis Infrastructure, John Hancock Life Insurance, Global Infrastructure Partners and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC all are considering bids, according to the report.

NRG is looking to divest as much as $4B worth of assets, including its stake in solar and wind farm owner NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD), after Elliott Management and Bluescape Energy Partners pressed for asset sales, debt reductions and cost cuts earlier this year.

NRG told investors in its Aug. 3 earnings call that it expects to announce asset sales beginning as soon as this quarter.