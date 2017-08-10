UniPixel down 23.5% after Q2 misses

Uni-Pixel (NASDAQ:UNXL) shares are down 23.5% aftermarket to $0.26 as the company misses Q2 EPS and revenue estimates despite a year-over-year sales growth of over 38%.

The touchscreen and flexible electronics company reported an operating loss of $9.9M and ended the quarter with $2.3M in cash and equivalents.

Other key metrics: SG&A, $2.6M (up from $1.9M) ; R&D, $3M (up from $1M) ; adjusted EBITDA, -$8.1M (compared to -$4.2M).

CEO Jeff Hawthorne notes that a XTouch sensor customer delayed taking delivery “due to an LCD shortage and a battery issue which impacted their supply chain and ability to ship product” and this had a significant impact on revenue. Deliveries expected to complete in upcoming quarters.

Hawthorne also says the company increased the pricing on some XTouch sensors in the quarter with the changes effective in Q3.

On August 8, the company announced a non-binding letter of intent for a strategic transaction allowing Future Tech to produce XTouch sensors in China. Future Tech will pay up to $5.1M for rights with $2M paid at initial closing and will separately cover all funding for establishing the manufacturing facilities. Agreement execution expected in September.

Press release

Previously: Uni-Pixel misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (Aug. 10)