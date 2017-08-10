Nordstrom +3% as Q2 same-store sales growth beats estimates

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) +3.2% AH after reporting generally in-line Q2 earnings and revenues but a surprise 1.7% same-store sales gain that came in well ahead of the 0.5% decline forecast by analysts.

JWN says results were helped by a better than usual performance from its Anniversary Sale, historically the company's largest event of the year, as well as a strong showing from its private brands.

JWN upwardly revises guidance for FY 2017 sales growth, now expecting sales at the high end of its previous 3%-4% range; it sees EPS of $2.85-$3.00, up from $2.75-$3.00 previously, although the EPS range remains below the $3.01 analyst consensus estimate, and continues to forecast flat same-store sales.