Farm machinery stocks sink as USDA sees bumper corn, soy harvest

Farm machinery stocks fell in today's trade after the USDA issued forecasts for both corn and soybean yield and production that topped the high end of market forecasts, with the soybean outlook estimated at record highs.

Machinery sales in North America have been weak during the past three years, as elevated crop surpluses have decreased farmer purchasing power.

In today's trade: DE -3.4% , AGCO -3.3% , CNHI -2% .

