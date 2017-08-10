China Digital TV narrows loss; revenues gain on product sales

China Digital TV (STVVY -2.4% ) narrowed its losses near break-even in its Q2 report, and boosted revenues 35% as it sold more product.

Gross margin fell to 47.9% from 68.9% as the revenue mix shifted toward lower-margin products from services.

Covered users on its cloud platform grew to 160M, the company said, based on a partnership with Taiyuan Radio and Television.

Cash, equivalents and term deposits came to $27.6M -- down from last quarter's $125.5M after the $1.50/share special dividend cost it $100.3M in June.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

