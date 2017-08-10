Rise in U.S. solar panel prices not due to better fundamentals, analyst says

Solar stocks have enjoyed a lift from rising prices for U.S. solar panels, but Axiom's Gordon Johnson urges investors to use caution in drawing conclusions about underlying demand, saying strong sector earnings during Q2 may be driven more by politics than by market fundamentals.

Suniva’s ongoing Section 201 trade case has been the primary driver of solar prices, Johnson says, and he sees the sector as a stock picker's game for now in light of the related uncertainty.

Johnson says First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been the recent stock standout in the group because of "company guidance, which shows FSLR benefiting from Section 201-induced demand pull-in, while [competitors] are not."

Axiom maintains Buy ratings on FSLR and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), while rating JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) as a Hold. and Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) and Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) at Sell.

ETFs: TAN, KWT