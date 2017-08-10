Mexican justice sides with America Movil on rates case

One of the justices on Mexico's Supreme Court has given a vote of confidence to America Movil (AMX +2% ), saying he agrees with the company that interconnection rates belong in the purview of the country's telecoms regulator.

That doesn't settle the issue, which still faces a full court panel as soon as next week.

Telecom reform designed to counter America Movil's dominance barred the company from charging other carriers for calls made to customers on its network, though other companies bill America Movil for the practice.

Minister Javier Laynek Potisek agrees with the company that regulator IFT should set those rates, but also that competitors shouldn't have to reimburse America Movil for sizable past fees.