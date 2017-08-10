Keystone XL opponents promise resistance as Nebraska hearings end

Opponents of TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL pipeline pledge to block construction of the project if Nebraska regulators approve the proposed route later this year.

The state's Public Service Commission concluded a final public hearing on the pipeline a day early today after four days of contentious exchanges, with a final decision planned for Nov. 23.

After the hearing, two dozen landowners and other pipeline opponents vowed non-violent civil disobedience if the commission rules in favor of Keystone XL, and would engage in protests similar to those against the Dakota Access pipeline.

Some Dakota Access protesters discharged weapons and threw Molotov cocktails and rocks at law enforcement and consistently trespassed on private property, and businesses said they received death threats because of their support for the pipeline, according to a WSJ editorial.

A TRP spokesperson says the pipeline has “very good support from our core customers, and the goal... is to obtain a significant amount of 20-year, long-term contracts. We are making very good progress on that, and we’re absolutely committed to making this project a reality."